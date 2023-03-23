One week later: Rescuers continue search for victims in rubble of Old Montreal fire
It's been one week since a devastating fire tore through a historic building in Old Montreal, killing at least four.
Rescuers are continuing their search for additional victims on Thursday. Three people are still missing, although officials say it's possible there are more.
Only one body has been identified so far: 76-year-old Camille Maheux, a photographer whose images have been featured in the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and National Gallery of Canada. She lived in the building for roughly 30 years.
Her body was the first to be discovered, pulled from the wreckage on Sunday.
"We will not provide further details on her death, really out of respect for her family and loved ones and to preserve the confidentiality of the police investigation," said police Insp. David Shane at a Thursday morning press briefing.
The other bodies, one found on Tuesday and two on Wednesday, have yet to be identified.
The origins of the fire that ravaged the building on Port Street and Place d'Youville, built in 1890, remain unknown. Police say they're gathering evidence while they search for bodies.
On Wednesday, technicians removed much of the building's roof, allowing better access to the floors below. Thursday's action plan includes the addition of a second crane, meant to speed up the dismantling process.
"The plan is to take debris and put it on the second crane," explained fire operations chief Martin Guilbault.
More to come.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Upgrading Safe Third Country Agreement about reassuring Canadians: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he feels it is his role to see the Safe Third Country Agreement upgraded, in order to make sure Canadians can continue to have confidence in Canada's immigration system.
Foreign mothers of Canadian children seek escape from ISIS detention camp
A group of lawyers is racing against the clock to get Canadian children and their foreign-born mothers onto a plane that will soon be dispatched to repatriate detainees from prison camps in northeast Syria.
Han Dong resigns from Liberal caucus amid foreign interference allegations
Han Dong has announced he will be sitting as an independent MP after being the subject of foreign interference allegations.
Parks Canada says new reservation system working well as bookings open in busy Banff
Parks Canada says its new online reservation system to book camping sites and other activities at national parks appears to have worked well during its first week of operations.
Budget 2023 to detail crackdown on 'junk fees' for consumers: federal source
A federal source says the coming budget will detail how the Liberals plan to go after hidden or unexpected consumer fees, following the United States announcing its own crackdown on these charges.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper says Canada needs a 'Conservative renaissance'
Canada needs a 'Conservative renaissance,' former prime minister Stephen Harper said Wednesday, but he cautioned that Pierre Poilievre should wait until an election before telling Canadians how he might run the country.
What we know so far about King Charles' coronation
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in May, in a ceremony that is expected to be less extravagant, while underscoring a new era for the Royal Family.
One week later: Rescuers continue search for victims in rubble of Old Montreal fire
It's been one week since a devastating fire tore through a historic building in Old Montreal, killing at least four.
900,000 fewer surgeries were performed over the pandemic in Canada: report
Three years after the start of the pandemic, surgical backlogs and wait times are only just starting to improve, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, with patients still waiting significantly longer for surgeries than they did before the pandemic.
Toronto
-
Ontario will table its 2023 budget Thursday. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the 2023 Ontario budget being tabled Thursday.
-
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virus
An Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors believed his symptoms were a flu-like virus for months.
-
Police to update the investigation into the Elnaz Hajtamiri assault case
York Regional Police will hold a news conference Thursday morning when it's expected they will announce two more suspects wanted in the alleged attack of missing Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri.
Atlantic
-
Injured Bedford, N.S., high school staff members released from hospital following stabbing
Two staff members who were injured in a stabbing at a Bedford, N.S., high school have been released from hospital.
-
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking cites lax federal rules on stability
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has linked the fatal sinking of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger in 2020 to years of federal inaction on the imposition of stricter stability standards for fishing vessels.
London
-
Fog advisories in effect for the London region
Fog advisories blanket much of the region this morning, covering London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Grey-Bruce. Environment Canada reports dense fog with reduced visibility in some areas — travel could be hazardous.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Shaedon Sharpe helps lead Blazers past Jazz to halt 6-game skid
Rookie and London native, Shaedon Sharpe had a career-high 24 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 127-115 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.
-
'They can do anything': Richmond Row business owner says she’s not surprised after random act of violence near her restaurant
It is what many people consider a safe space, secure in the confines of their own vehicle, but a stabbing on Richmond Row may have changed that for many. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as a driver in a southbound car was waiting for a train to cross Richmond Street, just south of Piccadilly Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Family sues OPP, others, for more than $2M after woman dies in Sudbury, Ont., jail
The family of a woman who died by suicide in November 2020 while incarcerated at the Sudbury Jail is suing police and other officials for more than $2 million.
-
Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot
A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.
-
Toronto woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleaner
A Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
Calgary
-
Taking Back Alberta? Questions surround right-wing group and its political power
TBA was started last year by long-time right-wing activist David Parker. It began as a way to push back against COVID-19 measures, but has since drastically grown.
-
Only 27 per cent of Alberta knee replacement surgeries were done on time in 2022: CIHI
If you were an Albertan waiting for a knee replacement in 2022 and you're still waiting, you're not alone.
-
Battle between UCP, NDP too close to call as provincial election inches closer: ThinkHQ
A new political poll surveying Albertans ahead of May's provincial election shows a deep divide within the province, with the governing United Conservative Party and Alberta's New Democrats fighting neck and neck for support.
Kitchener
-
Suspicious fire at old bowling alley shuts down major road in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has shut down a portion of a major Cambridge road.
-
Ont.’s police watchdog investigating after Centre Wellington man seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash near Belwood Lake that saw a 43-year-old Centre Wellington man transported to hospital.
-
'I'm going to die': Officer recalls night Beau Baker died
Remembering the night he fatally shot Beau Baker outside a Kitchener apartment on Brybeck Crescent in April 2015, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Staff Sgt. Eric Boynton - who was a patrol officer at the time - testified he was worried about Baker killing himself or others.
Vancouver
-
Sellers targeted B.C. minors via Snapchat to sell nicotine and THC vaping products, police say
Police on Vancouver Island have busted a vaping operation where nicotine- and THC-filled e-cigarettes were sold to youth at middle and high schools.
-
Poisoning suspected in deaths of 2 dogs in B.C. community, RCMP say
Dog owners in Trail, B.C., are being urged to keep their pets inside as Mounties investigate the deaths of two family dogs believed to have been poisoned with strychnine.
-
Vanier Park tent encampment residents refuse to leave
Residents of a tent encampment on Vancouver’s west side are defying orders to leave, despite being given 24 hours' notice to vacate the area.
Edmonton
-
Ashley Ryan, wife of fallen EPS officer, drops puck at charity game for mental health
Wearing her husband's police jacket, Ashley Ryan walked to centre ice at a charity hockey game in Spruce Grove, Alta., Wednesday night. She, a paramedic, then dropped the puck on the matchup that Brett was planning to referee.
-
'We are a natural gas province': Smith says Alberta needs power plants, not wind and solar
Alberta's premier assured a ballroom of rural leaders Wednesday that she does not want to see the province move away from electricity generated from fossil fuels, while complaining about solar panels covering farm land.
-
Parks Canada says new reservation system working well as bookings open in busy Banff
Parks Canada says its new online reservation system to book camping sites and other activities at national parks appears to have worked well during its first week of operations.
Windsor
-
Spring showers in Windsor-Essex on Thursday
Periods of rain or drizzle are expected in Windsor-Essex on Thursday. There is also the risk of thunderstorms this morning with the temperature climbing to 10 C.
-
Car strikes home in LaSalle, driver in serious condition
A LaSalle man is in serious condition and facing an impaired driving charge after a car collided with an attached garage of a home, according to police.
-
Missing 32-year-old Windsor woman sought by police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.
Regina
-
Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Sask. finance minister cautions against using surplus to fund overburdened health system
Saskatchewan’s healthcare spending will rise to record levels in the 2023-24 provincial budget but, after adjusting for inflation, critics say the boost is weaker than advertised.
-
Funding for distance learning, capital projects included in record $3.1B education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing over $20 million for online learning as part of its record $3.1 billion education budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about day one of President Biden's visit to Ottawa
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core on Thursday and Friday, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Chelsea, Que.
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 105 near the Chem. Ditchfield intersection in Chelsea at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Crash closes Highway 401 in Belleville, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed in both directions in Belleville, Ont. due to a collision, OPP said Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Accused in Ally Moosehunter homicide cross-examined by the crown
The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ally Moosehunter took the stand Wednesday for cross-examination by the crown.
-
Funding for distance learning, capital projects included in record $3.1B education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing over $20 million for online learning as part of its record $3.1 billion education budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.