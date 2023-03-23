One week later: Rescuers continue search for victims in rubble of Old Montreal fire

It's been one week since a devastating fire tore through a historic building in Old Montreal, killing at least four.

Rescuers are continuing their search for additional victims on Thursday. Three people are still missing, although officials say it's possible there are more.

Only one body has been identified so far: 76-year-old Camille Maheux, a photographer whose images have been featured in the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and National Gallery of Canada. She lived in the building for roughly 30 years.

Her body was the first to be discovered, pulled from the wreckage on Sunday.

"We will not provide further details on her death, really out of respect for her family and loved ones and to preserve the confidentiality of the police investigation," said police Insp. David Shane at a Thursday morning press briefing.

The other bodies, one found on Tuesday and two on Wednesday, have yet to be identified.

The origins of the fire that ravaged the building on Port Street and Place d'Youville, built in 1890, remain unknown. Police say they're gathering evidence while they search for bodies.

On Wednesday, technicians removed much of the building's roof, allowing better access to the floors below. Thursday's action plan includes the addition of a second crane, meant to speed up the dismantling process.

"The plan is to take debris and put it on the second crane," explained fire operations chief Martin Guilbault.

More to come.