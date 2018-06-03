One killed in Lachine apartment blaze
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018
Firefighters discovered a body inside an apartment gutted by fire in Lachine on Saturday night.
The macabre discovery was made just after 10:45 p.m., firefighters said.
According to Montreal Police, the body was found near the front door of the apartment on 3rd Avenue and Provost.
Police have not yet confirmed the victim's identity - the burns were too severe, they said - and the damage to the apartment was considerable.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but because it resulted in a fatality, the investigation will be taken over by the SPVM's arson squad.
