Not since 2006 have so many immigrants been employed in Quebec.

In its State of the Labour Market in Quebec in 2021, the Institut de la statistique du Québec has revealed that the number of employed immigrants in Quebec reached 818,700, the highest number since the first year for which data on immigration status is available (2006).

There were 88,000 more immigrants employed than in 2020.

Looking back over the 10 years, the progression by immigrants in the Quebec labour market is even more impressive.

"In 10 years, from 2011 to 2021, their employment has increased by 327,000, while it has decreased by 72,000 among non-immigrants," said Luc Cloutier-Villeneuve, a labour statistics analyst at the ISQ, in an interview.

"You see that the labour market, its growth is really due to the migratory contribution. And in 2021, it's going in the same direction as in previous years," noted Cloutier-Villeneuve.

During this 10-year period, the share of immigrants in total employment has increased from 12.4 per cent in 2011 to 19.2 per cent in 2021. So, "almost one in five jobs in the labour market is currently held by an immigrant," said the labour statistics analyst.

Another interesting fact is that even the most recent immigrants, those who arrived less than five years ago, have benefited from this job growth. Traditionally, it took them longer to integrate into the labour market.

"The growth is happening in all groups, but it is particularly strong in the under-five (those who have been here less than five years) and the five- to 10-year-olds," said Cloutier-Villeneuve. In their case, the growth of employment reaches 20 per cent.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 16, 2022