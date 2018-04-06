One dead, one in critical condition in Ville Marie shooting
Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near Bercy and Ontario streets.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, April 6, 2018
One man is dead and another in hospital in critical condition after being shot near Bercy and Ontario streets just after 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Numerous 911 calls were placed after people in the area heard gunfire.
When police officers arrived on the scene they found two men, ages 31 and 42-years-old, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.
The 31-year-old man succumbed to his wounds after being taken to hospital.
Bullet casings were also found on the ground.
The suspect fled the scene in a car heading south on Bercy St.
No description of a suspect or their vehicle was made available and police said they are still trying to determine a motive.