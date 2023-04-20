Old Montreal tops list of most 'Instagrammable' places in Canada

People walk along the promenade in the Old Port in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People walk along the promenade in the Old Port in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon