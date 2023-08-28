Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead was criminal in nature: sources

Montreal police have determined that the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead was criminal in nature, according to two CTV News Montreal sources.

Montreal police Insp. David Shane is set to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday at police headquarters to provide an update on the investigation into the March 16 fire. It will be livestreamed on this page.

WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Police update on deadly Old Montreal fire

An investigation into the fire was initiated by the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad. One of the sources confirmed the case has now been transferred to the Montreal Police Major Crimes Division.

If the fire was intentionally set, police could lay murder charges in this case.



Most of the victims in the fire were staying at an illegal Airbnb at the heritage building on Place d'Youville. In total, 22 people were inside the building at the time of the fire. The fire led Quebec to change rules surrounding short-term rentals in the province.



In the hours after the fire, questions began to emerge about the building's safety. The family of 18-year-old Charlie Lacroix, one of the seven victims, made two calls to 911, saying she was trapped in a windowless room.

The lawyer for the owner of the building, Emile-Haim Benamor, told CTV News in a lengthy interview that the building was up to code.

Some survivors told CTV News they did not hear a fire alarm.

More details to come.