Offor's second-half goal lifts CF Montreal over Inter Miami 1-0

Chinonso Offor scored his third goal of the season in the second half to lift CF Montreal over Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday.

Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois shined between the pipes, making five saves. The native of LaSalle, Que., recorded a fifth clean sheet and set a new club record for minutes without conceding at home.

Under the watchful eyes of former player Ismael Kone, who visited his hometown following the conclusion of his EFL Championship season with Watford, Montreal (6-8-1) snapped their two-game losing streak in Major League Soccer play. Miami's record slipped to 5-9-1.

CF Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere, right, is challenged by Inter Miami's Dixon Arroyo during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, May 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Starting in Miami's back line, Kamal Miller made his return to Stade Saputo to play against his former team. The Canadian international was traded to Miami on April 12 along with $1.3 million of general allocation money in return for midfielder Bryce Duke and forward Ariel Lassiter.

Montreal applied the pressure in the fifth minute. Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim, guarded by three Miami defenders, managed to take a strike from outside the box that shaved the left goalpost.

Scoreless at halftime, Montreal coach Hernan Losada called on Lassiter and Ahmed Hamdi to substitute in and create a spark.