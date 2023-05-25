Offering medical aid in dying in funeral homes is illegal, says PQ
The Parti Québécois says that Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger's amendment to ban the marketing and promotion of medical aid in dying (MAID) does not address the legality of offering end-of-life care in funeral homes.
The Medical Assistance in Dying Act specifies in Section 4 that a person may request end-of-life care "in a facility maintained by an institution, on the premises of a hospice, or at home."
The term "institution" includes "any institution referred to in the Act respecting health services and social services that operates a local community service centre, a hospital center or a residential and long-term care centre."
According to PQ MNA Joël Arseneau, allowing MAID to be offered in funeral homes - a phenomenon highlighted in coverage by La Presse - goes against the law and does not reflect Bélanger's intention.
"What is the legal opinion that allows the minister to say that Article 4 is respected if one is not in an institution, a palliative care home or at home?' Arseneau asked.
The minister wants to amend the bill that will change the MAID Act to prohibit commercializing end-of-life care.
However, Bélanger doesn't seem to want to ban the practice.
"Funeral homes are not in violation of the current law, but what we want to do is prevent slippage," she explained.
"Restricting promotion doesn't solve the problem. On the contrary, it's as if the minister was allowing these companies to contravene the law and that's where I can't follow her," said Arseneau.
Bélanger admits that "funeral homes are not named in the law."
"You don't list places in a bill. That is not the role of a bill," she said.
The minister has already expressed discomfort with the fact that MAID is offered in funeral homes.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
MPs meeting to discuss calling foreign interference rapporteur Johnston to testify
Opposition MPs have teamed up to force a meeting of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) on Thursday, to discuss calling special rapporteur David Johnston to testify about his recommendation against a public inquiry into foreign election interference.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
'Closest thing to family heirloom': Blue Jays fan shocked at 813 per cent increase to pair of season tickets
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, home of U.K. prime minister
A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located, setting off a rapid security response in one of London's most-fortified sites.
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
Companies are finding it's not so simple to leave Russia. Others are quietly staying put
When Russia invaded Ukraine, global companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately, others curtailing imports or new investment. Billions of dollars' worth of factories, energy holdings and power plants were written off or put up for sale, accompanied by fierce condemnation of the war and expressions of solidarity with Ukraine.
Dishwasher hacks for cleaner dishes from TikTok's Melissa Pateras
TikTok cleaning influencer Melissa Pateras says few people know how to clean their dishwasher filter, which could be the culprit to musty smelling plastic.
Toronto
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
Toronto-area police announce details of 2022 street racing campaign
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) gathered Thursday morning to announce the 2022 results of Project E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere), a campaign designed to eliminate street racing and other unsafe driving practices across the GTA.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. pilots surgery travel assistance program for low-income patients
Nova Scotia is launching a pilot program that will offer travel support for low-income residents who have to travel within the province for surgery.
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | A 'Rex block' is in store for London, Ont. Here's how the weather pattern will impact the region
It may still technically be spring, but London's forecast is already feeling like a summer — and it's all thanks to a weather pattern known as a 'Rex block,' which will lead to several consecutive days of sunshine and heat in the Forest City.
-
Babs sets record for shelter stay in London, Ont. Will you love her?
A London shelter dog has set a record nobody wanted her to achieve — Babs, a cane corso/mastiff, has been at the London Animal Care Centre (LACC) for five months. The four-and-a-half-year-old was picked up as a stray in east London, just two days before Christmas, on Dec. 23, 2022.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'This behaviour is unacceptable': Bus shelter vandalism caught on camera
On Tuesday, Carol Ann Distler came home to a disturbing sight after a group of teens smashed the bus shelter glass outside of her home. But unfortunately, she said this isn’t the first time this has happened.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
-
Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Ontario student pays nearly $3K for extended warranty on used luxury car, surprised repairs aren't covered
An Ontario student paid nearly $3K for an extended warranty on a used luxury car, only to be told an emissions repair was not covered.
Calgary
-
1 dead after early morning stabbing along Macleod Trail
A man is dead following an early morning stabbing in the city's downtown core and Calgary police say two people have been arrested.
-
'It's more convenient': Alberta advance vote numbers surge
Elections Alberta says more than 317,000 Albertans have voted so far in this week's advance vote, which is still on pace to break records.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta half of what it was when province declared emergency; 7,200 people remain displaced
The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
Kitchener
-
Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
-
Region of Waterloo approves 16 additional speed cameras for school zones
In some locations, the number of drivers slowing down to or below the speed limit has increased by 63 per cent since the cameras were installed, the region said.
-
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
Vancouver
-
4 arrested in Vancouver after investigation leads to seizure of $13M in drugs, guns and cash: police
An investigation into an organized crime group in the Vancouver area led to the seizure of nearly $13-million worth of drugs, guns and cash, according to police.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices begin climb to $2 per litre mark yet again
Lower Mainland gas prices saw a significant jump Thursday morning, climbing by about four cents per litre.
-
18-year-old with 'fictitious' driver's licence arrested for riding motorcycle at 209 km/h in Merrit, B.C., police say
Mounties say they stopped an 18-year-old Chilliwack man with a novice motorcycle licence and a separate "fictitious" driver's licence after multiple speeding and flight from police incidents earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Crash in north-central neighbourhood fatal, police confirm
At least one person is dead because of a crash in north-central Edmonton early Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor police help arrest man wanted for manslaughter of London, Ont. man
Windsor police have helped arrest a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter in the death of a London, Ont., man and the seizure of over $82,000 in drugs.
-
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Windsor
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges after a bank robbery earlier this month.
-
OPP dog helps find four suspects at Tecumseh business
Essex County OPP say police canine Maximus helped find four suspects at a business in Tecumseh.
Regina
-
Second person charged with murder in Regina trailer court homicide
A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 40-year-old T.J. Tanner, also known as Summer, in a Regina trailer court this past weekend.
-
Regina gang maintains drug monopoly through threats of violence, court documents reveal
Testimony from a recent Regina attempted murder trial provides a glimpse into the inner workings of Regina's street gangs and how one of them maintains total dominance in the city's drug trade.
-
68 percent of Sask.'s 2023 crop now seeded: crop report
Saskatchewan producers have 68 percent of the 2023 crop in the ground, according to the latest provincial crop report for May 16-23.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'Rex block' bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa
Environment Canada says a 'Rex block' is developing in the province, which means most of Ontario will experience an extended period of warm and dry conditions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project on the former CFB Rockcliffe site.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a cement truck on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
Prince Albert officers hoping for positive change amid turmoil, police group says
Prince Albert police officers are excited to see a change in leadership, according to the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers (SFPO).
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Sask. First Act during North Battleford visit
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in North Battleford Thursday, speaking at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Spring Assembly.