Nurses union angered after Quebec stops paying 3.5 per cent bonus
Among the public-sector bonuses that Quebec will stop paying in the next few days is a 3.5 per cent bonus paid to all nurses, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) said Monday.
The union, which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, is denouncing the suspension of the bonus, at a time when Quebec is struggling to retain them in the public network.
The FIQ explained that the bonus had been negotiated during the renewal of the 2020-2023 collective agreement. The union said it is not a bonus related to health emergencies but a recognition bonus, a form of differentiated remuneration for nurses.
"The ultimate insult is that the government announced it was cutting the FIQ premium by 3.5 per cent for all care professionals. This, I insist, was not a COVID measure. It was a measure negotiated as part of the last collective agreement. The government, Ms. LeBel, wanted to make a differentiated offer for care professionals. And that's how we came to grant a 3.5 per cent bonus to all care professionals. And now they're telling us they're cutting it. That, I must admit, I don't understand," said FIQ vice-president Jérôme Rousseau in an interview.
The Treasury Board confirmed on Monday that it would stop paying the bonus, but took a different perspective.
"More specifically, it was aimed at recognizing care professionals following the resumption of activities due to the offloading resulting from the pandemic. It was in recognition of their essential role in the reorganization of clinical activities brought about by the pandemic," said Minister Sonia LeBel's office.
The Treasury Board conceded that it was negotiated with the union but pointed out that it was due to expire on March 30, 2023. In the same breath, it denied removing the bonus.
"We're not taking anything away; we're just ceasing to pay amounts that were still being paid, despite the fact that the health emergency has been over since May 2022."
The CSQ and CSN, which also represent nurses, confirmed that nurses were also affected.
The two union organizations belonging to the common front said the bonus was provided for in a letter of agreement.
Since the new offer tabled on Sunday by the Treasury Board president, which included the announcement concerning these bonuses, Rousseau has had the impression that "we're moving further away" rather than closer, at a time when Quebec says it wants to renew collective agreements by the end of December.
The FIQ is also disappointed with Quebec's salary offers and the mobility requirements expected of nurses.
Minister LeBel also announced on Sunday that her offer of a 9 per cent salary increase over five years for all government employees had now been increased to 10.3 per cent. The lump sum of $1,000 for the first year remains unchanged.
The amount equivalent to 2.5 per cent earmarked for government priorities, such as differentiated offers, has been increased to 3 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 30, 2023.
