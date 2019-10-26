

The Canadian Press





Montreal -- Emergency room nurses at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal refused to come into work this morning because of staff shortages.

About 15 health-care workers held a sit-in for about two hours to denounce their difficult working conditions. The nurses union said compulsory overtime and patient-to-nurse ratios push many health workers to burnout.

According to the report of the president of the FIQ-affiliated union of care professionals in Montreal, the nurses found that they were missing three colleagues at the beginning of the shift around 7:45 a.m. this morning.

The director who was on duty, Lina Spagnolo, explained that the three nurses who were absent from work cited reasons of illness at the very last minute making their replacement very difficult. Nurses who worked the night shift remained on to cover for the missing nurses.

No services were effected at the hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.