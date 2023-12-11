Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines

About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike since last week.

The health workers are members of the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), who are beginning a four-day strike Monday.

They join workers from four unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers who began a weeklong strike on Friday.

Those workers include teachers, education support staff and lab technicians and are members of a Common Front group of four unions.

The unions rejected the government's most recent contract offer, which includes a salary increase of 12.7 per cent over five years, saying it doesn't keep pace with inflation.

On Sunday, representatives from the Common Front said they expect to update members in a week.

If an agreement isn't in place by then, they may launch an unlimited strike after the holidays.

The latest strikes are the third walkout since early November.

Meanwhile, around 66,000 teachers with the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE) union have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

Quebec Premier François Legault said last week he's open to offering workers more money but wants unions to make concessions on issues like flexibility in scheduling and transfer of workers between facilities.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 11, 2023.