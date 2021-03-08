MONTREAL -- Ottawa announced Monday it is pitching in $3.6 million in funding for the Resilience Montreal day centre, helping it buy and renovate a building near Cabot Square to support Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in the city.

The money matches $3.6 million in provincial funding, the bulk of which was announced by the Quebec government last month.

"It is both tremendous news and a relief," said Resilience Montreal's director of development, Nakuset, who described the federal and provincial contributions as "historic" during Monday's federal videoconference announcement.

The federal contribution announced by Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller brings the total to $7.2 million.

Nakuset said she needed about $8 million to secure the purchase of the building, the location of which remains confidential during negotiations but will be located near Cabot Square, a gathering place for many members of Montreal's homeless Indigenous population. She is still looking for financing to complete the bid on the building.

Two weeks ago, seven private foundations joined Quebec Indigenous Services Minister Ian Lafrenière in announcing additional support of $1.5 million over three years to ensure the organization's continued operations. Beyond bricks and mortar, Nakuset stressed that it is critical to develop a range of culturally appropriate services for the organization's Indigenous clientele.

"People who come to Montreal have never, in their worst nightmares, imagined that they will end up on the street," she said. "People on the street, after years, start to lose hope... With this announcement, there is now a glimmer of hope."

She cited the many barriers faced by Indigenous people due to systemic racism: "People come and say they don't want to go to the hospital... We want to help people get to that next level of treatment."

Nakuset explained that the role of staff and field experts is not only to welcome clients to rest, eat and get other basic needs met, but also to provide them with tools to regain control of their lives.

"Eventually, when they become more independent, they will be able to go to the hospital because they will be able to advocate for themselves if they are subjected to derogatory comments from a nurse or doctor. They will be able to say, 'I know what to do now. I can make a complaint.' What they usually do is just leave and don't go back."



With files from CTV News Montreal