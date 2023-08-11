Now retired, Quebec hockey legend Patrice Bergeron on the ice at fundraiser
Hockey fans around Quebec may remember Thursday, Aug. 10 as the last unofficial game on the ice for former Boston Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron.
“It's pretty special to have the chance to put on the uniform for an evening,” said the retired hockey player during a virtual press conference Wednesday.
Bergeron did what he does best in his black and gold uniform for the last time, for the 15th edition of the Pro-Am Gagné Bergeron fundraising event in Quebec City.
The charity game helps raise money for sick and underprivileged children in the greater Quebec City area.
“This is not uncommon for a lot of players to do in the summer when they have a little bit more free time to give back to their communities … where they're from,” said TSN 690 host Sean Campbell, adding, “it was just a little bit more noteworthy this year because he retired less than a month ago.”
Bergeron’s involvement with the charity goes back to 2009. He said he’s proud of how far he and co-organizer Simon Gagné have come ever since.
“The most rewarding thing about all this is being able to give back to the community that gave Simon and I so much when we were growing up,” said Bergeron.
Playing beside him for the last time were various professional NHL players from both U.S and Canadian teams, as well as his long-standing teammate, Brad Marchand.
“I can say with a lot of certainty that I would not have had the career that I’ve had to date if we hadn't played together,” Marchand told reporters before the fundraising event.
Emotions have been running high since the 38-year-old hockey legend announced his retirement from the NHL less than a month ago.
“His entire career with one team for almost two straight decades, third all time on games played, third all time in points for the Boston Bruins, which is quite historic. And it’s something that is celebrated here in Quebec even though he was a Boston Bruin,” Campbell explained..
But after 19 years on the ice, Bergeron decided it was time to hang up his skates and instead focus on his family.
He told reporters Wednesday that “it's going well so far. We have a fourth addition to the family, a newborn."
The family of six lives in Boston and Bergeron said he has no plans to come to Quebec City just yet.
But fans were certainly happy to get the chance to see number 37 back on the ice for one final game.
