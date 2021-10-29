MONTREAL -- It's no shock, but Montreal and South Shore drivers are facing yet another weekend shutdown of the Louis-H-Lafontaine tunnel, this time northbound to Montreal.

Complete closures of the bridge in one direction or another will be in place every weekend until December.

This weekend, heading north, there will be a complete closure of highways 20 and 25 towards Montreal from Exit 90, the last exit before the river, starting at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Access to Île Charron will, however, be maintained at all times, with a marked detour available from Boulevard Marie-Victorin.

A section of Notre-Dame St. East westbound will also be closed from Friday at 10 p.m., affecting the stretch between Curatteau St. and De Boucherville St.

HIGHWAY 10 OVERNIGHT CLOSURES

Overnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Highway 10 eastbound, towards the Samuel-De Champlain bridge, will be closed between Wellington St. and the entrance at Carrie-Derick St.

An additional stretch will also be closed westbound, only on Friday night: between Pierre-Dupuy Ave. and Wellington St.

See the full list of closures from Mobilité Montreal.