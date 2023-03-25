No one injured in shooting in West Island suburb: police

No one was hurt after a suspect fired a gun toward a home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Saturday, say Montreal police (SPVM).

Officers were called to the West Island suburb around 2:55 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire around Brahms and Mozart streets.

It’s believed a suspect shot toward a home on Brahms Street and drove away before police arrived.

Police say they found a shell casing at the scene and the impact of one bullet on the home.

No arrests have been made.

Police are talking to witnesses as the investigation continues.