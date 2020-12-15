MONTREAL -- The days of spending nights camped-out outside to register your child at an elementary school may soon be over.

The English Montreal School Board is launching a pilot project: an online kindergarten reservation program.

Joe Ortona, the EMSB chair, will make the announcement today outside Royal Vale School on Somerled Ave. in N.D.G.

It has been an annual tradition for parents to spend nights lined-up outside some EMSB schools, such as Royal Vale, to get their child a coveted spot in a kindergarten program.

Five schools will take part in the pilot project.

More to come.