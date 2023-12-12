MONTREAL
    • No home opener at Olympic Stadium for CF Montreal in 2024

    For the first time, CF Montreal (formerly the Montreal Impact) will not hold its home opener in the confines of the cavernous Olympic Stadium.

    In the 2023 and 2022 seasons, Montreal hosted Philadelphia Union at the Olympic Stadium for the team's home opener in March. The team has always held its home openers at the indoor stadium due to unpredictable temperatures in February and March when the season begins.

    To start the 2024 season, however, the team's home opener will be outdoors at Saputo Stadium in April.

    "CF Montreal was informed by Olympic Park that it must begin exploratory work on the playing surface of Olympic Stadium to finalize its roof replacement business proposal," the team wrote on X. "The playing surface will, therefore, be unavailable to the club for the duration of the work."

    The work will require crews to remove the synthetic pitch.

    "We are aware of the repercussions of this decision, but we have a responsibility to take the necessary steps with our partners, including CF Montreal, to minimize the consequences of the temporary inaccessibility of the Stadium," explained Olympic Park president and CEO Michel Labrecque. "We are working closely with the promoters concerned to help them find alternatives."

    The Olympic Park added that the mobile bleachers will also be dismantled.

    Montreal's home opener will, thus, be a month-and-a-half after the season typically begins.

    Champions Cup and Champions League games will also need to be played elsewhere in February and March.

    The Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc olympique, the former Régie des installations olympiques, announced in July 2022 that it would have to replace the technical ring of the Olympic Stadium in order to install a new roof. The plan is expected to cost around $300 million.

    Major League Soccer (MLS) will announce the regular season schedule before the end of 2023.

