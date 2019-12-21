MONTREAL -- While 2019 has proven to be an especially deadly year for Montreal pedestrians, not a single cyclist was killed on the city’s roads according to police.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said that while three cyclists were killed in 2018, none were killed so far in 2019. Similarly, two motorcyclists died on Montreal roads last year but none were killed this year.

However the number of pedestrians went up by six over the previous year. With 24 fatalities, 2019 was the deadliest year for Montreal pedestrians in over a decade.

In total there were 28 road fatalities so far in 2018, with one vehicle passenger and three drivers also losing their lives.