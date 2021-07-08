Advertisement
Nine fatal collisions and 188 arrests for impaired driving occurred in Quebec over the national holiday period
Published Thursday, July 8, 2021 11:33AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 8, 2021 11:34AM EDT
A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- Nine fatal collisions and 188 arrests for impaired driving occurred in Quebec between June 23 and July 4, when many Quebecers travelled out of town during the Fête Nationale and Canada Day holidays.
The Sûreté du Québec intensified surveillance and increased interventions during this period, it was shared in a press release this morning, targeting impaired drivers in particular.
As the construction vacations approach, which will occur between July 18 to July 31, the Sûreté asks travellers to plan their trips carefully, avoid distractions, buckle up and respect the speed limit.