MONTREAL -- Nine fatal collisions and 188 arrests for impaired driving occurred in Quebec between June 23 and July 4, when many Quebecers travelled out of town during the Fête Nationale and Canada Day holidays.

The Sûreté du Québec intensified surveillance and increased interventions during this period, it was shared in a press release this morning, targeting impaired drivers in particular.

As the construction vacations approach, which will occur between July 18 to July 31, the Sûreté asks travellers to plan their trips carefully, avoid distractions, buckle up and respect the speed limit.