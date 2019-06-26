

CTV Montreal Staff





Police have arrested nine people in connection with a major contraband tobacco crackdown.

The arrests are a result of a joint investigation by the Surete du Quebec and the Montreal police as part of operation MEDIAN.

The suspects are reportedly expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse Wednesday to face various charges including fraud over $5,000, conspiracy, participation in the activities of a criminal organization and arms trafficking.

About 50 police officers took part in the operation to bust up the tobacco ring, which allegedly smuggled nearly 500,000 kgs of tobacco from January 2017 to March 2018, amounting in about $110 million.

Police say members of the organization were also involved in the theft and concealment of boats, motorcycles and trailers as well as in the smuggling of hookah tobacco.

Police are asking anyone with information on contraband tobacco to reach out to 1-800-659-4264 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133. All calls are confidential.