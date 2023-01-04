NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
While millions of people around the world were watching Monday Night Football, a Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher was listening to music and enjoying some rare downtime at home, when his phone started buzzing.
"I had many, many people that know me saying, ‘Are you watching the Buffalo Bills NFL game? Because there's a cardiac arrest going on live and there's a resuscitation,’" said Dr. Francois de Champlain.
He turned on the television immediately.
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin, 24, was lying on the field at the time, surrounded by emergency medical personnel and tearful teammates.
De Champlain's interest in the emergency response to Hamlin's cardiac arrest was not only professional, but it was also deeply personal – it's how he lost his father 14 years ago.
"Absolutely, this is very personal and gave me a purpose of advocacy for this cause for sure," he told CTV News in an interview.
It's also why along with working as an emergency room doctor at the MUHC, he's president of the Fondation Jacques-de Champlain, a charitable organization named for his father that promotes easy and rapid public access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
To accomplish that, the foundation developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec, which transposed a provincial AED registry onto a map, allowing users to locate the nearest available AED.
- Download the app here: AED-Quebec
The app also contains information about CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and how to administer the emergency procedure.
All the same information and the map displaying AED locations in Quebec are also available online.
NO TRAINING NEEDED
"It's important to repeat: you do not need training to use an AED. And you do not need training to do CPR, and therefore you do not need training to save a life," said de Champlain.
For those who think they’d be scared to use the defibrillator if they had to, de Champlain offers some reassurance.
“You can never give a shock when it's not recommended. Because it's the algorithm of the machine that will analyze if a shock is required or not,” he explained.
And, in the case of cardiac arrest, time is the enemy. "You cannot wait for a paramedic, nurse or a doctor to come and help you," since irreversible brain damage can begin to occur within five minutes following the cardiac event.
De Champlain said the Quebec government is also stepping up to help its mission and there will be good news announced "relatively" soon.
"The government is injecting money for 1,000 AEDs in public places in Quebec. They started putting some in ATMs," he said, since bank lobbies are open around the clock.
The foundation is working with the government to pass "legislation in this present mandate," to help make the system as robust as possible.
CTV News contacted Quebec's health ministry seeking more information about the AED project but has not yet received a reply.
So far, however, 5,500 AEDs installed in public places have been registered voluntarily with the province. The foundation would like AED registration to be mandatory and would like the installation of AEDs in specified public places to be mandatory as well.
"That's the key," de Champlain said.
THE FIRST FIVE MINUTES
In 2009, his father, a cardiologist with no prior symptoms of heart disease, was cycling in Richford, Vermont and on his way back to Sutton, Quebec when he suffered a heart attack that caused a cardiac arrest.
But Dr. Jacques de Champlain's chances of survival were determined by what happened in the minutes that followed his collapse, which is why what happened to Hamlin serves as a meaningful opportunity to spread awareness, his son explained.
When Hamlin fell backwards and lay motionless on the turf on Monday at 8:55 p.m., an ambulance was on the field four minutes later.
While the health crisis was chilling for all to witness, the very fact that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in such a public space with medical equipment available, is ultimately what helped him.
"This is an NFL protocol to have, like a full medical team. They brought the defibrillator…as soon as he was in complete cardiac arrest they shocked him at least once," de Champlain said.
"If you use the defibrillator, within the first five minutes, actually, your chance of survival is greater than 50 per cent, which is great," de Champlain said.
"This incident is a reminder that there's no place in the world where ambulances get there in less than five minutes. Here, for an NFL game…they were standing by…but in real life, this does not happen to normal citizens."
In everyday life then, he said, bystanders in this situation need to call 911, begin CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and send someone to retrieve the closest defibrillator.
They need to bring it back to the patient, "and not fear using it even without prior training," de Champlain said.
The AED device provides a user with prompts, and a 911 operator will also offer guidance.
In the case of his father, there was a defibrillator not very far from where he lay on the ground, but no one knew where it was, not even the American 911 dispatcher.
"The ambulance took 27 minutes to get there," said de Champlain.
Tragically, although the CPR he received on the scene helped provide some blood flow to organs suffering from a lack of oxygen, it could not restore his heartbeat, and he died before paramedics arrived with a defibrillator.
De Champlain does not think the response time would have been any different on the Quebec side of the border about two kilometres away.
The foundation's website explains, "there was no first responder service in place and no rapid access to cardiac defibrillation in this rural area."
"And this is not rare in Quebec, because, you know, we have a lot of land to cover."
"So it's our duty as citizens," he said, to take the first steps: to download the AED-Quebec app, to use a defibrillator if you need to and to "make the difference between life and death."
De Champlain said the tragic family event is what gives him "the energy to continue" to put as many publicly accessible AEDs as possible on the map in Quebec.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place across much of southern Quebec
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Mastermind behind college admissions scam that ensnared celebrities, rich parents sent to prison
Rick Singer, the mastermind of the U.S. college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named No. 2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho
The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
McCarthy fails again in bid for U.S. House speaker, GOP in disarray
U.S. House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or to come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Toronto
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures in Ontario: extreme weather expert
Parts of southern Ontario have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall warnings in recent days, with some local conservation authorities warning the public to stay away from waterways as water levels are expected to rise due to rain and melting snow.
-
Toronto to spend $53M more on transit, will increase fares by 10 cents
Toronto will spend an additional $53 million in its 2023 budget to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe” and plans to increase fares by 10 cents.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
London
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Charge dropped in crash that killed Huron County priest
The charge against a South Huron woman following a fatal crash in 2021 has been withdrawn. Father Matthew George, 52, from Bluewater died as a result of the Nov. 15, 2021 crash on Bronson Line near Dashwood.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Northern Ont. man crashes ATV into police vehicle
A 26-year-old ATV driver is facing charges after failing to stop for OPP officers on Young Street in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, crashing into and damaging a police vehicle.
Calgary
-
One person rescued from northwest Calgary house fire
Calgary firefighters pulled a man out of a burning home in the northwest on Wednesday morning.
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO | Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard
A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.
-
2023 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The assessments are used to determine property and business taxes.
Kitchener
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler
Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.
-
More than 60 headstones damaged at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery: OPP
Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged.
Vancouver
-
Lockdown at Fraser Valley prison enters day 2: Correctional Services of Canada
A federal prison in the Fraser Valley has been under a lockdown since Monday, and the Correctional Service of Canada says operations won’t resume until a search is complete.
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
-
No injuries after shots fired at Whalley home, Surrey RCMP say
An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.
Edmonton
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run southeast of Edmonton
RCMP have identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early New Year's Day.
-
Alta. hyperloop project awaiting government meeting, committing to stop in Red Deer
The company behind an Edmonton-Calgary high-speed hyperloop has a lengthy to-do list if it wants to start construction at Edmonton's airport by the end of this year, as it planned to do.
Windsor
-
APMA takes 'umbrage' with Windsor City Hall characterization of blockade dismantling
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is disappointed with how the city handled a recent news conference to announce federal funding reimbursement for enforcement of the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
-
Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police have arrested a McGregor man after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tecumseh Road East at Drouillard Avenue.
-
Top 10 most notable stories of 2022 in Windsor-Essex
The CTV News Windsor team has compiled a list of the Top 10 most notable stories on our website in 2022.
Regina
-
Local businesses providing piece of vacation for Sask. travellers with cancelled flights
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.
-
Saskatchewan-born Ribbon Skirt Day recognized nationally
A day celebrating Indigenous culture with roots in Saskatchewan is being marked nationally for the first time on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation tonight
A freezing rain warning from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
Camp Fortune warns of police ticketing expired plates
Camp Fortune is reminding skiers not to show up with expired licence plates this winter, warning police will be checking parking lots in the area.
Saskatoon
-
'It was gone': Saskatoon woman out $1,450 in rental scam
Jade Fillion is out more than $1,400, the victim of a rental scam in Saskatoon.
-
'He'd be smiling down': Family of impaired-driving victim grateful for volunteers' efforts to sustain son's memorial rink
Quinn Stevenson passed away in August of 2013 but his legacy lives on through the work of community volunteers.
-
Saskatoon councillor says city's snow removal plan needs a rethink
One Saskatoon city councillor thinks it's time the city starts budgeting for annual residential snow removal.