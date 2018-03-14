

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will deliver the next provincial budget on March 27, and he's going to tackle Quebec's debt.

Leitao and Premier Philippe Couillard said Wednesday they plan to use money from the government's long-term Generations Fund to reduce province debt by $10 billion over the next five years.

Couillard said this will be a major payoff for citizens as it will reduce the amount the province is paying in interest by $1 billion.

Last year interest payments alone on the provincial debt were about $15 billion.

In recent years Quebec's government has managed to get its spending under control and balance the books.

After seven deficits in a row the budget was balanced in 2015-16 and has since posted surpluses, but the province still has the largest debt per person and compared to its economy of any province.

As of March 2017 the provincial finance ministry said the gross debt was $203 billion, or roughly 52 percent of Gross Domestic Product. That's about $25,000 per resident of Quebec.

Ontario's debt is larger, about $312 billion, but it has more people and its economy is larger.

In recent weeks and months Leitao has met with multiple interest groups, including the anglophone rights organization the Quebec Community Groups Network, in preparation for the fiscal document.

Among the concerns raised were devoting sufficient funds to the Anglophone Secretariat, and increasing funds for health care.

Leitao and Couillard said Wednesday that the healthcare budget will be increased by 4.5 percent, meaning Quebec will spend more than $38 billion on healthcare.

The province has also pledged to subsidize 5,800 more daycare spaces.

Money will also likely be devoted to the long-awaited expansion of the Blue Line of Montreal's metro system.

