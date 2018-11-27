

CTV Montreal





The opposition is calling it a test as the first session of the National Assembly begins under a new CAQ government.

The Liberals – now the official opposition – say they want to know whether a party that has never governed before can keep its promises.

In a clear sign they're still getting to know their way around the National Assembly, several CAQ MNAs and ministers emerging from a meeting Tuesday had to be pointed in the right direction to get to the Blue Room.

They’ll be in the spotlight and under scrutiny in that room – many for the first time.

“It seems to me very obvious that the government will not be able to respect all the promises that he has made,” said interim Liberal leader Pierre Arcand.





Legault promises to deliver

Premier Francois Legault says he will indeed deliver on his promises, including a ban on religious symbols for public employees in positions of authority. Teachers are on the list.

A new CROP poll for Radio-Canada suggests the majority of Quebecers support Legault, with nearly three-quarters of those polled saying they agree with his plan.

“We want to do that correctly. We want to take the time that is necessary to make sure that our law is correctly written, to see whether or not we have to use the notwithstanding clause,” he said.

The CAQ is also planning a cannabis crackdown, by raising the legal age limit for consumption from 18 to 21.

“We want to deposit the bill before the end of the session, December 7th. Hopefully, we'll be able to apply it early spring,” said junior health minister Lionel Carmant.





Climate change questions

What remains unclear is how the environment fits into the CAQ's plans. All three opposition parties say they're waiting for the government to send a strong signal.

“If he does not tell the Quebec people his intentions to fight climate change, it will be a failure. You cannot be a head of government in 2018 and not have climate change in your agenda. It is just not possible,” said Quebec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

One matter all parties agreed on is the naming of CAQ MNA Francois Paradis as the new speaker of the National Assembly, taking over from ex-Liberal MNA Jacques Chagnon.

Legault will give his inaugural speech Wednesday, laying out his priorities for a jam-packed session that will only last two weeks but that is expected to set the tone for the months ahead.