MONTREAL -- Tinder is taking dating to a whole new level.

Last week it introduced an interactive game through its app. Every Sunday night in October, from 6 p.m. to midnight, users can play the high-action game, in which they have to make quick life or death decisions every couple of seconds against the backdrop of a (fictional) apocalypse. The game takes between five and seven minutes to play.

“It’s all about attention span,” digital analyst Elias Makos told CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi on Wednesday.

The decisions you make in the simulation are instantaneous and at the end of the game Tinder matches people who made similar choices on their “last day on earth."

Makos said it’s a choose-your-own-adventure type game that could end with you on a date.

“This is big business, by the way,” said Makos. “If you look at the app store, when you look at revenue, all of the top revenue apps are all games. After the games, the number one app is Tinder.”

Makos said this new way of meeting and engaging with people in a game is an attempt to get more user time for their main demographic.

“Tinder has a problem where people who are opening the app are staying on it a little bit less, so this is an attempt to keep the 18 to 24-year-old group on a bit longer,” said Makos.

