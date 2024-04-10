MONTREAL
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues

A lone commuter walks a tunnel leading to the metro in Montreal, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.

Eric Alan Caldwell, president of the corporation's board, says the transit authority is worried about losing riders because of a perception of insecurity linked to the presence of vulnerable people.

The corporation is deploying special constables and other safety employees in teams of four to monitor the 10 stations where riders have most reported feeling unsafe.

Security director Jocelyn Latulippe says the corporation's goal is to reassure riders but ultimately a greater intervention by health authorities is needed to direct people who need help to appropriate resources.

Otherwise he says the metro will remain what he called a revolving door for people who need assistance but who lack support.

Latulippe says the new security plan is scheduled to run until the end of the month but may be extended.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

