A new mural was inaugurated Tuesday paying tribute to the celebrated Montrealer Daisy Peterson Sweeney.

Peterson Sweeney was a jazz artist and piano teacher, renowned for teaching the likes of her brother, Oscar Peterson, as well as Oliver Jones.

“It’s wonderful to see, finally, that they're acknowledging the wonderful work Daisy did for so many years and to see so many people that I know from many years ago here today to say ‘thank you’ to a wonderful lady,” said Jones.

The mural is on Saint-Jacques St. east of Guy St. and was created by muralist Kevin Ledo, who is also the artist behind the Leonard Cohen mural in the Plateau.

Peterson Sweeney died in 2017. A municipal park and part of a street are also being named after her.