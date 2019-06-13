

CTV Montreal Staff





The road over Mount Royal has some new features and many drivers are not happy about it.

The city of Montreal has turned a short section of Camillien Houde Way into an alternating one-way road, with traffic lights at each end to tell drivers when to proceed.

The new traffic lights were turned on Wednesday for the first time, and police officers were on hand to direct drivers unfamiliar with the new layout.

But although cars must stop, cyclists do not, something which outraged drivers waiting in line.

While waiting at the light, which is red for several minutes at a time, one man stepped out of his car to ask police why they were ignoring cyclists going through the red light.

"The cyclists are burning the red light and you don't feel like giving them a ticket?" the man said to a police cadet.

Montreal Police Const. Veronique Dubuc told CTV Montreal that cyclists travelling on the two clearly marked shoulders of the road are not considered to be on the road, and so do not have to stop at lights.

The city of Montreal came up with the idea for new traffic lights and an altered configuration for the mountain roads in May.

Officials went back to the drawing board after last year's pilot project to block through traffic over the mountain was soundly rejected by a massive outpouring of citizens during the public consultation process.