New English school in Saint-Lin-Laurentides breaks ground
A ground-breaking ceremony held Monday kickstarted construction on a new English elementary school in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
The school is expected to welcome up to 384 students when it opens in September 2024.
Located on 9th Avenue, it will have 16 classrooms, two sensory rooms, a double gymnasium, a library and a playground.
It’s a much-needed addition to a region dealing with overcrowding, according to the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board.
As home prices rise in Montreal, more people have been moving north. The area’s population increased by seven per cent between 2016 and 2021.
"This is not only a significant milestone for our school board, but it also speaks to the growth and vitality of the English-speaking community," board chairperson Paolo Galati said in a release on Monday, adding the community has waited a long time for this school.
A rendering of the new school set to open in September 2024 in Saint-Lin-Laurentides. (Source: Bergeron Thouin Associés)
Saint-Lin-Laurentides Mayor Mathieu Maisonneuve said having more young Anglophones in the town will only enrich the community.
Judith Beaupre, who has two children in an English school, agrees.
"French people are fighting a lot to keep their French, so I guess for English people, it’s the same thing. It’s all about community," she told CTV News.
The school board says it will post updates on its website and communicate with families as the project progresses.
A rendering of the new school set to open in September 2024 in Saint-Lin-Laurentides. (Source: Bergeron Thouin Associés)
The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board is the third-largest English school board in Quebec, covering the regions of Laval, Laurentides and Lanaudiere.
The board says this is the first English school built in the area in over a decade.
The provincial government has spent $35.7M on the project.
-With files from CTV's Rob Lurie and Amanda Kline
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday that it is parting ways with prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and influence GOP politics.
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario Place deal with private spa company reportedly spans 95 years
Ontario’s NDP leader is asking the provincial government to 'come clean' about it’s Ontario Place redevelopment plan, which she described as a 'backroom deal' with an Austrian spa company whose lease could reportedly last nearly a century.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in deadly Mississauga gas station shooting
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a worker at a Mississauga station.
-
Toronto dog abandoned with handwritten note has new home
The three-year-old dog who was found in Toronto’s west end, seemingly abandoned with a handwritten note attached to him, has been adopted.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
London
-
London police lay weapons, drug charges against 2 teens
Two 17-year-old males are facing multiple weapons and drug charges following a shooting in London, Ont.’s Pond Mills neighbourhood in February. According to police, multiple items including a .22 calibre rifle, fentanyl, cocaine and cash were seized during the investigation.
-
Some casino sites could reopen this week after cyber attack, but it may already be too late, says tech expert
The shutdown at Gateway Casinos caused by a cyber attack is now into its second week, and at least one tech expert warns that it’s unlikely that personal information hasn’t already been compromised.
-
More than 7,000 people in Elgin County are without a family doctor, new data suggests
New data from INSPIRE Primary Health Care shows there are 2.2 million Ontarians currently without a family doctor.
Northern Ontario
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
-
Kapuskasing suspect charged with impaired driving, drug trafficking
A complaint about a possible impaired driver in Kapuskasing led to the discovery of drugs and weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
-
No reopening date set more than a week after 14 Ontario casinos close
The doors remain closed to customers at multiple casinos across Ontario, including three in Simcoe County, more than a week after a cybersecurity incident was detected.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit union endorses criminal code change to protect transit workers against assault
The union representing Calgary Transit workers is endorsing one of the reccomendations made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association in response to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit throughout the nation.
-
Bear that killed dog destroyed due to 'very concerning' and 'predatory' behaviour: Jasper National Park
Two people and two dogs "running freely" between them were hiking on the Wabasso Lake Trail at 4 p.m. when they ran into a black bear.
-
Lethbridge woman accused of hitting 2 pedestrians, killing 1
Lethbridge police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash in January that killed one person and badly injured another.
Kitchener
-
No explosive found after University of Guelph buildings evacuated for bomb threat
Staff and students have been cleared to re-enter three University of Guelph buildings that were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat.
-
Police on scene for report of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say officers are on scene in Kitchener for report of a shooting.
-
Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs closed for railway crossing work
A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs is closing for one week.
Vancouver
-
Who's competing in Vancouver's 23rd Celebration of Light? Australia, Mexico and first-timer The Philippines
Organizers of Vancouver's annual fireworks competition are starting this week off with a bang by revealing the lineup of the 2023 Celebration of Light Festival.
-
Five people charged in Port Moody kidnapping, B.C. prosecutors say
Five people have been charged in connection to a kidnapping in Port Moody last week.
-
SkyTrain stabbing suspect arrested, released with conditions, police say
The man suspected of stabbing a fellow passenger on the SkyTrain in Surrey earlier this month has been arrested and released on conditions, according to transit police.
Edmonton
-
Bear that killed dog destroyed due to 'very concerning' and 'predatory' behaviour: Jasper National Park
Two people and two dogs "running freely" between them were hiking on the Wabasso Lake Trail at 4 p.m. when they ran into a black bear.
-
'Super happy for him': Oilers praise Campbell after performance in Game 4 comeback
After an up and down regular season, Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell came through when his team needed him most.
-
'Trying to seek fair wages': Federal employees continue job action in Edmonton
More than 100 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members picketed in front of the Edmonton Institution for Women (EIFW) on Monday.
Windsor
-
Windsor police ask public for help identifying break-in suspect
Windsor police are looking to identify a break-in suspect who allegedly stole a victim’s wallet from a home on Riverside Drive.
-
OPP hope facial sketch will help identify body found at Crystal Beach
Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a deceased body that was found at Crystal Beach in Colchester last year.
-
Frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex.
Regina
-
16-year-old Regina boy fatally struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Local Regina businesses show off 'coworking' concept with new location
'Co-working' has become popular across the country. The practice of entrepreneurs renting individual offices side by side and sharing common space and boardrooms has recently been used by two well known Regina businesses.
Ottawa
-
4 sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
-
No injuries after driver crashes into eyewear store
No one has been reported hurt after a driver crashed through the front entrance of an eyewear store in the Nepean area Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Teacher and student were injured in La Loche high school assault, police say
Police are sharing more details concerning a violent assault at a high school in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon man fighting city over proposed six-story condo in Buena Vista
A Buena Vista resident is trying to get the city to block a condo development on the corner of 8th Street and Broadway Avenue because he says it will create traffic chaos.