MONTREAL -- Members of Montreal's Chinese community are calling a recovery plan for Chinatown a step in the right direction, but are disappointed it contains no concrete measures aimed at preserving the district.

On Friday, Mayor Valerie Plante unveiled a plan that sets priorities in a number of areas such as heritage protection, revitalization of businesses, pedestrian traffic and affordable housing.

The plan followed two years of consultations with the local population.

Jessica Chen of the Montreal Chinatown Task Force said shes sees the document as a roadmap rather than a detailed policy, albeit a step in the right direction.

Chen said she hopes an investment of $2 million will improve the quality of life in the area and be a boon to businesses. She added that a new committee set up with the Quebec government will have to work quickly and transparently.

Jonathan Cha, a landscape architest and Chinatown expert, said the plan is a positive but said it lacks a schedule. He said urgent action is needed as the district is not always subject to heritage protections.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2021.