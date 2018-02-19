

CTV Montreal





Montreal is at the forefront of brain research but it has always been difficult to share and access data from other labs across the country.

That will get easier as Ottawa has announced a new fund to connect all Canadian brain scientists.

Fifteen universities across the country doing research into the hundreds of different types of brain diseases and disorders will join the $10 million platform.

The Brain Canada foundation said the federal funding will allow the creation of the Canadian open neuroscience platform, which will be based at Montreal's Neurological hospital.

Researchers who work on everything from schizophrenia to Alzheimer's will be able to work together.

Dr. Alan Evans, who will be the scientific director of this new platform, said developing a full understanding of how a brain works is not something any one institution or laboratory will be able to do on its own.

"We've crossed the Rubicon. We've gone beyond individual lab science into large scale integrated science across a country, indeed internationally. We make a lot more progress as a community than as labs doing their own thing," said Dr. Evans.

"Oftentimes it's a lot of duplication, same ideas keep on reappearing. This way everyone is up to speed on what's going on."

Brain researchers are in Montreal Monday and Tuesday to discuss this new platform, and determine how to best get from looking at data to treating patients much more quickly.