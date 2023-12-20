MONTREAL
    • Negotiations remain deadlocked for nurses, teachers in Quebec

    Thousands of people of the unions common front gathered to protest, Thursday, November 23, 2023 at the National Assembly in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) Thousands of people of the unions common front gathered to protest, Thursday, November 23, 2023 at the National Assembly in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

    Negotiations between the Quebec government and workers in the public sector have reached an impasse, with the 420,000-member Common Front confirming that it will go on an unlimited strike in early 2024 unless an agreement is reached.

    An exact start date has yet to be announced, but a press conference is expected to take place Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

    This comes as the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) teachers' union describes the government's latest offer as a "sham."

    The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) has yet to publicly respond to the government as its 66,000 members enter their fourth week of an unlimited strike.

    Meanwhile, the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) nurses' union has asked for a conciliator in its file, saying negotiations have stalled after 75 sessions.

    The Common Front, which is made up of the Confédération des Syndicats Nationaux (CSN), Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) and Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), had already warned that its latest strike sequence, from Dec. 8 to 14, would be the last before an unlimited strike.

    Tuesday, the Common Front's member unions say they spent the day analyzing the progress of the negotiations.

    Both the Quebec government and the unions have said they want to renew public sector collective agreements by the end of the year.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 20, 2023. 

