MONTREAL -- As of Monday, snowbirds and other Canadians returning home from a non-essential trip, by land, will have to provide proof that they do not have COVID-19 during their passage at border crossings.

There is no exemption for people who have been vaccinated.

For example, Quebecers vaccinated in Florida must also provide the negative result of a recognized screening test carried out within the last 72 hours. Violators face fines of up to $3,000.

"We cannot refuse entry to the country to Canadians or to people who have a right of entry," said Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc at a news conference on Friday.

These people must, however, comply with the health rules imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also be possible for a citizen who contracted the disease in the United States to return to Canada, provided they provide proof that there is no longer a risk of contagion.

For this, the border patrol agents need "proof that they have obtained a positive result in a screening test for COVID-19 at least 14 days and at most 90 days before their arrival," LeBlanc said.

He said that essential workers, such as truck drivers and emergency service providers, are not covered by these new requirements.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also indicated on Friday that Ottawa will assess possible exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

WHEN WILL THE BORDER OPEN?

The Association for Canadian Studies in partnership with Leger conducted a poll recently (with 1,559 Canadians) asking when they thought the border will reopen.

Just six per cent of Canadians in the January poll felt it would be open by April 2021, while 44 per cent said it would not open before January 2022 and 31 per cent thought it would open by September 2021.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021.

-- with reporting from CTV News Montreal.