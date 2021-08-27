MONTREAL -- NBA stars Chris Boucher and Luguentz Dort will receive a medal of honour from the Quebec National Assembly on Friday morning at Calixa-Lavallée High School, from the hands of the MNA for Bourassa-Sauvé, Paule Robitaille.

"We pay tribute to them because they are the flesh and blood example that when you start to dream, to believe, to work hard and you feel valued, supported, everything becomes possible," said Robitaille in a statement.

Dort attended the school in the Montreal North district where he grew up, is coming back this time through the front door. The Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard/small forward swingman and his Toronto Raptors compatriot will have the opportunity to chat with young people from the men's and women's basketball teams of Calixa-Lavallée.

The event will be followed by a photo opportunity with the two star players.