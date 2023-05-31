Nature's lawnmowers! Sheep return to Maisonneuve Park for summer grazing

The sheep have once again flocked to the urban pastures of Montreal to help keep the grass under control.

As in years past, a group of the majestic creatures is on loan from the organization Biquette to crop the grass at Maisonneuve Park in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

The sheep, accompanied by their shepherds, have spent their summers mowing Montreal's lawn since 2017.

This year, they'll stay at Maisonneuve Park until early September.

Parkgoers are asked not to touch the sheep while they're hard at work (or while they're on a break).