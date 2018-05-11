National Circus School suspends teacher accused of sex crimes against minor
Montreal's National Circus School building is seen in a file image from its website.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 9:53PM EDT
The Montreal-based National Circus School announced Friday it has suspended one of its teachers who has been arrested and charged with sexual crimes that allegedly involved a minor.
Marcelo Berti Marques was charged Thursday with luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.
Marques allegedly committed the crimes against a former circus school student.
The school said in a statement published on its website Friday it learned of his arrest through the media.
"The entire school community is profoundly shocked and upset by this news, and our thoughts are with our former student," the statement read. "Front-line services have been deployed to provide support to students and staff at the school."
Marques joined the school in August 2016, the statement indicated, and has been "immediately suspended from his position and will remain so until further notice."
The school said it would not make any further public statements on the case as it is before the courts.
Latest Montreal News
- Three injured after gas leak causes home explosion in eastern Montreal
- McGill to appoint independent investigator into sexual misconduct allegations
- Water ban partially lifted after four people hospitalized
- Lac-Megantic to get railway bypass, five years after devastating explosion
- National Circus School suspends teacher accused of sex crimes against minor