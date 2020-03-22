MONTREAL -- Across the city, housebound Montrealers came out onto their balconies, porches and rooftops Sunday night to sing songs of the iconic Leonard Cohen.

With people on physical distancing lockdown due to COVID-19, residents came together through song, singing "So Long, Marianne" and other local favourites.

The event was organized by POP Montreal and URSA MTL. Among those taking part was celebrated Montreal songstress Martha Wainwright, who acted as a virtual choirmaster.

"On our balcony in solidarity," a Facebook user wrote on the event's page. "Stay safe, stay home."

"I was singing alone, but I felt everyone with me in my heart," wrote another.

The virus has forced people around the world to stay indoors, but it hasn’t stopped them from singing together from safe distances in acts of solidarity and community.

In Italy, where residents are under a country-wide lockdown, videos of people belting out tunes from their balconies began to circulate on social media last week.

In Spain, several videos have surfaced of police officers going through the streets playing songs for people stuck in their homes.