    • Multiple events cancelled in Montreal because of heavy rain

    A person walks along a street during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A person walks along a street during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Montreal is feeling the remnants of tropical storm Debby. Heavy rains are forecasted to continue into Friday evening, forcing some festivals, shows, and activities to be cancelled or postponed.

    Here is a list of cancellations and changes across the city:

    • Pride Montreal cancelled its outdoor activities on Friday. Festival organizers said some events will be postponed until Saturday.
    • The International First Peoples' Festival moved one of its major concerts, DJ SHUB and Native Mafia Family's performance, from Place des Festivals to MTELUS.
    • The International Balloon Festival in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu has postponed its opening day to Saturday. The activities and shows that were scheduled to take place on Friday have been moved to Monday.
    • La Ronde amusement park is also closed on Friday.
     
