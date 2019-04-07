Featured Video
MUHC visitors may have been exposed to measles at Glen site
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 6:17PM EDT
The MUHC is warning people that visited its Glen site between March 23 and 27 that they may have been exposed to measles.
In a release, the hospital said that an employee with the virus worked at the site for that five-day stretch.
They are asking people who were present at the site during those dates to confirm their immunization status.
If they are not immunized, they should call the MUHC at 514-934-8007.
