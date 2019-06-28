

CTV Montreal





With July 1 moving day just around the corner, Montreal police are warning people to be careful about fraudulent moving companies.

Police say every year they get complaints from clients who were promised a service they didn’t receive.

Sometimes, they say, small moving companies advertise online, accept deposits, but never show up to do the job. Other companies claim they have insurance when they don't. And then there are some who charge by the hour and move much slower than promised, resulting in a whopping bill.

Police recommend before you hire a mover to follow these tips:

Ask for and verify references

Check if company is certified and insured

Obtain a written copy of the estimate

Ask if there could be extra charges

“Basically if a deal seems too good to be true on the internet and you don't have references, it's probably because there's something wrong with that company,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.