Moving day in Quebec will "go well," says Legault; opposition, housing groups say otherwise
"Did it go well July 1st, 2021? Yes. Well, it will also go well on July 1, 2023," Premier François Legault told Québec solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois Thursday at the National Assembly.
But this statement about moving day in Quebec doesn't track for opposition parties and community organizations.
"François Legault puts his head in the sand. This premier is disconnected from the reality of the housing crisis since the beginning," said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois in an interview.
Nadeau-Dubois had asked Legault to name "a concrete gesture, only one, that he will make in the next year to limit the explosion of rents in Quebec."
To which Legault replied: "We're taking steps to ensure that everyone has a place to stay. So, that's very clear."
But the QS says that's not enough.
"Even people who find an apartment, it does not mean that they find an apartment at a reasonable price; it does not mean that they find an apartment that meets their needs. There are more and more people in Quebec who are crammed into apartments that are too small for them, or too expensive for them," Nadeau-Dubois said on the phone.
Joël Arsenau, the Parti Québécois housing critic, also deplores Legault's comments.
"I have a lot of difficulty understanding how the premier can be so uninformed about the situation when some of his ministers have put in place measures, certainly unsatisfactory, to try to address the crisis. Then today, to say that the last two years have been good, I am truly perplexed," he said in an interview.
"It doesn't bode well when a government like that seems to be out of touch or to deny the reality that is experienced by thousands of families. And it's not just in urban areas," he added, urging the government to take measures such as abolishing Clause F on leases, which allows landlords to increase rents without considering housing tribunal recommendations during the five years following the construction of a new building.
"I wonder what July 1 was like for the premier," said Virginie Dufour, the Quebec Liberal Party's municipal affairs and housing critic. Instead, she said she views the upcoming moving season "with a lot of concern."
"The lower the vacancy rate, the fewer options there are for families to rehouse, and now we're in rates like we've never seen," Dufour noted. "You add to that all the people who have had evictions in the last few months."
'WORSE THAN LAST YEAR'
For housing advocacy group Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU), the leadup to July 1 is far from going well.
"We've seen in the last few years the length of time for which tenant households needed temporary housing increase," said FRAPRU spokesperson Véronique Laflamme.
Last year, the organization counted 600 tenant households accompanied by an assistance service who found themselves without a lease on July 1 in Quebec.
"We noticed last year that two months after July 1, there were still a few hundred tenant households who were without housing. So, we see that [moving days] are increasingly difficult, and the period for which people call for help, and for which people need help, is getting longer," Laflamme explained.
Guillaume Dostaler, coordinator of Entraide Logement Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, reports the same scenario.
"It's worse than last year, which was worse than the year before, which was worse than the year before. It's going to be even worse this year, it's pretty clear to me," he said.
According to the latest rental market report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), published in January 2023, the vacancy rate in Montreal has dropped from 3.7 to 2.3 per cent.
And it's even lower for affordable housing; the vacancy rate for apartments with rents of about $1,000 per month and less is 1 per cent.
"The few units available are very expensive. We are closely monitoring the situation, but for the moment, we have the impression that it will be as difficult as it has been in the past few years for Montreal tenants," said Laflamme.
She said the housing scarcity is increasingly felt outside Montreal, in cities like Trois-Rivières and Sherbrooke, as well as in certain municipalities of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
The press secretary for Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau reacted in writing by pointing out that "this year, it is an overall budget of $5.8 million that is allocated to respond to the pressing needs of homeless households, an increase of $3 million compared to the previous year," and that "the government will support municipalities that wish to help households on their territory by putting in place measures such as temporary accommodation or storage of movable property."
This story was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Exchange and The Canadian Press for news.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 13, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: In Alberta, will 'good enough' be good enough for Rachel Notley and the NDP?
In his column about the Alberta election for CTVNews.ca, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says NDP Leader Rachel Notley may be popular and admired by many -- but she must run a "perfect" campaign in order to beat Danielle Smith and the UCP.
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Canada sees 60% increase in homeless support workers over 5 years
The number of homelessness support workers saw a 60.7 per cent increase between 2016 and 2021, when there were 10,130 people employed in the field.
Toronto
-
Canada's first-ever WNBA game will kick off in Toronto today. Could a franchise expansion be next?
A sold-out pre-season match between the Lynx and Chicago Sky at the Scotiabank Arena this afternoon will mark the WNBA’s first-ever game on Canadian soil.
-
'I was horrified': Racist flyer found at Ajax school prompts police investigation
Durham police are investigating after racist flyers were found at several schools in Ajax.
-
Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identified
A woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
Retired Nova Scotian finds herself without a family doctor
After losing her family doctor, Valerie Vaughan-Hines now worries about how she'll manage her health and her Type II diabetes, which requires regular check-ins with her doctor for blood work and other evaluations.
-
Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start 'within weeks'
Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.
London
-
London, Ont. police investigate reported stabbing
First responders were called to the area of Wharncliffe Road and Mount Pleasant Avenue after a report of a possible stabbing late Friday afternoon.
-
Young pedestrians hit by vehicle, teen driver charged
A 17-year-old driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged after two young pedestrians were hit by a car on Thursday.
-
London’s first five homeless hubs should be outside core area: city councillor
Will neighbourhoods across the city welcome service hubs for homeless Londoners, or will they be centralized in the core business districts?
Northern Ontario
-
Trail cam videos capture spirit moose west of Timmins
A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’
-
Judge ‘shocked’ after small dispute over a sign escalates into big legal battle for Sault businesses
Two companies in Sault Ste. Marie combined spent more than $30,000 in a legal battle to have a sign removed – with the fight continuing long after the sign was actually taken down.
-
Metis Nation responds to challenge from Robinson-Huron chiefs
The Metis Nation of Ontario says it does not require anyone's permission to be a people or community.
Calgary
-
Alberta election campaign continues after minor drama at Danielle Smith announcement
The Alberta election is nearing the end of its second week, as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith dismisses concerns about over past musings about selling hospitals to private operators.
-
Several homes destroyed by fire in Drayton Valley, evacuation order extended another week
Four to six homes have been destroyed by fire in Drayton Valley, officials have confirmed, and they're preparing for a tough battle over the weekend as hot, dry weather sets in.
-
Eichel's 3-point game helps Golden Knights beat Oilers 4-3, take 3-2 series lead
Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved one win from the Western Conference Final after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trial
Lawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
How a 3-legged dog found his way home after 18 days in rural Ontario
Andre the dog went on the adventure of a lifetime that spanned 18 days and 35 kilometres, and he did it all on three legs.
-
Two children hurt after corrosive substance placed on public toilet seats in Baden, Ont. park
Two young children were hurt after a corrosive substance that police believe came from batteries was deliberately placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Founders of Vancouver roller skating gym set to pitch on Dragon's Den
The founders of an inclusive, empowering roller skating gym in Vancouver are getting ready to pitch their plans to expand their business in the Dragon's Den.
-
Surrey homicide victim identified as man previously reported missing
Homicide investigators have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in Surrey this week, saying the victim was reported missing earlier this month.
-
Health warning issued for customers who recently ate at East Vancouver McDonald's
Vancouver Coastal Health is warning patrons of an East Vancouver McDonald's that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
Edmonton
-
Eichel's 3-point game helps Golden Knights beat Oilers 4-3, take 3-2 series lead
Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved one win from the Western Conference Final after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Friday night.
-
Fewer wildfires in Alberta Friday, but more expected to spark over the weekend
While the number of active wildfires in Alberta dropped from 82 Thursday to 74 Friday, officials expect that number to grow over the weekend and they're urging affected Albertans to be ready to leave for longer.
-
Several homes destroyed by fire in Drayton Valley, evacuation order extended another week
Four to six homes have been destroyed by fire in Drayton Valley, officials have confirmed, and they're preparing for a tough battle over the weekend as hot, dry weather sets in.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate separate weapons related incidents
Windsor police are investigating stabbing and shooting incidents that happened in separate areas downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Stellantis working on 'contingency plans' as Windsor EV battery plant sits in limbo
Stellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Tree planting effort aims to enhance and protect green spaces
Tree planting in Windsor, Ont. will get a boost this spring with a campaign from local environmentalists and conservationists.
Regina
-
Regina woman who called 911 after mom cut Wi-Fi says police tweet doesn't tell whole story
A 23-year-old Regina woman who called 911 after her mother cut off their home’s Wi-Fi connection, said a tweet from a local police officer who responded to the call does not tell the whole story.
-
After a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob's Meats was up and running a week later
Just over two weeks after a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob’s Meats is up and running in a temporary space.
-
Newly signed Riders defensive lineman KeShaun Moore has ties to WWE
On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they had signed American defensive lineman KeShaun Moore. Moore also has a NIL (Next in Line) deal currently with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).
Ottawa
-
More than 10 people displaced by 2-alarm blaze in Orleans
More than 10 people have been forced out of their homes by a major fire in Orléans overnight.
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
Truck driver killed in crash in Ottawa's rural south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a truck and an SUV at 8th Line Road and Parkway Road just after 5 p.m. Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Remai Modern build went $8M over budget, museum has roof problems: report
Construction on Saskatoon's Remai Modern art museum went more than $8 million over budget and the building currently has problems with its roof, according to a city report.
-
Thief smashes window, leaves sour situation for Sask. candy shop owner
Things turned sour for a Prince Albert candy shop owner after her front window was smashed during a recent break-in.
-
Sask. fire forces over 150 residents to leave Buffalo River Dene Nation, with hundreds more on standby
Over 150 people have been evacuated from Saskatchewan’s Buffalo River Dene Nation due to a wildfire in the area.