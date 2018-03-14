

The city of Montreal has picked a date for its road-closing pilot project on Mount Royal.

Through traffic over the mountain will be banned for five months, from June 1 until October 31, 2018.

The city's public consultation organization, the OCPM, will launch public consultations on the plan on May 1, with dates and times of hearings to be announced.

Mayor Valerie Plante said once again that closing Camiellen Houde Way to through traffic is a way for citizens to use Mount Royal.

"I'm very excited to open up our mountain and for Montrealers to reclaim it," she tweeted.

The plan to block Camillien Houde Way and so allow drivers to get to the park at the top of the mountain but not to drive through to the other side was announced by Luc Ferrandez, the politician in charge of parks, in February.

It created a storm of opposition from citizens upset by the move, with more than 25,000 people signing an online petition calling for the city to reconsider the plan.