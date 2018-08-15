Featured Video
Motorcycle rider spotted using cell phone
This photo of a motorcycle rider holding a cell phone was taken on Aug. 13, 2018 on Highway 15 near Ste. Adele, Quebec, and posted to Facebook.
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 9:11AM EDT
The Sureté du Quebec is looking for a motorcycle rider who was photographed using a cell phone while on Highway 15.
The incident took place Monday afternoon near Sainte Adele, and a photo of the rider was put on the Facebook page of Riders-Quebec.
The person who posted the photo said the rider was going 110 km/h in the right hand lane and appeared to be texting or looking at directions. They also informed police, and sent them photos with the rider's licence plate.
Holding a phone while at driving a car or riding a motorcycle in Quebec is a 5 demerit infraction that comes with a $600 fine.
Experienced motorcycle riders say the person photographed is doing many things incorrectly besides using the cell phone including not wearing gloves, pants, or a jacket, and riding in the incorrect part of the lane.