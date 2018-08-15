

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec is looking for a motorcycle rider who was photographed using a cell phone while on Highway 15.

The incident took place Monday afternoon near Sainte Adele, and a photo of the rider was put on the Facebook page of Riders-Quebec.

https://www.facebook.com/ridersquebec/posts/1136018563217418

The person who posted the photo said the rider was going 110 km/h in the right hand lane and appeared to be texting or looking at directions. They also informed police, and sent them photos with the rider's licence plate.

Holding a phone while at driving a car or riding a motorcycle in Quebec is a 5 demerit infraction that comes with a $600 fine.

Experienced motorcycle riders say the person photographed is doing many things incorrectly besides using the cell phone including not wearing gloves, pants, or a jacket, and riding in the incorrect part of the lane.