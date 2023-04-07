More than 670,000 still without power in Quebec following ice storm

More than 670,000 Quebec households remain in the dark Friday after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday.

Montreal remains the hardest-hit region, with over 340,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still missing electricity.

That number is roughly 82,000 in the neighbouring municipality of Laval.

Over 1.1 million lost power at the height of the outage. More than 1,000 Hydro-Quebec workers were deployed for repairs following the storm, which toppled over trees and crushed parked cars.

A man in his 60s died in Les Coteaux, in Quebec's Montérégie region, after a tree branch fell on him.

Hydro-Quebec said Thursday it hopes to restore 70 to 80 per cent of electricity to its customers by Friday night.

The Crown corporation will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the situation. It will be streamed live on Montreal.ctvnews.ca.

Dozens of emergency overnight shelters were opened across Quebec Thursday evening to accommodate people without power. Six were opened in Montreal.

Friday morning, Urgences-santé reported that over 60 people were evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning in the Montreal and Laval areas, over 40 of whom were transported to hospital.

Residents without electricity are cautioned not to use fuel-burning appliances indoors.

