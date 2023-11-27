More than 122,700 Hydro-Quebec customers lose power Monday morning

Nearly 122,700 Quebec households lost power around 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to Hydro-Québec.

The two regions most affected by the blackouts were the Quebec City and Eastern Townships regions, with over 52,000 and nearly 40,000 customers, respectively, plunged into darkness. In Chaudière-Appalaches, more than 13,700 customers were without power; in Mauricie and the Centre-du-Québec region, more than 6,600.

Francis Labbé, a spokesperson for the utility's public affairs department, explained that the five regions most affected by blackouts were those where snowfall in recent hours had been heaviest.

The heavy snow causes tree branches to break off and fall on power lines.

Labbé rsaid Hydro-Québec was hopeful that most outages could be restored during the day on Monday.

At dawn, the utility was conducting an inventory of available resources in regions not affected by the outages, including Montreal and the Montérégie, so that they could travel to the affected areas and assist colleagues in recovery efforts.



Earlier this month, in presenting Hydro-Québec's Action Plan 2035, President and CEO Michael Sabia said the state-owned company planned to invest $90 to $110 billion over the next 12 years to increase its generating capacity and enhance its transmission network's capacity. He added that between $45 and $50 billion should be used to ensure infrastructure reliability, which the utility expects will reduce the frequency of outages by 35 per cent over the next seven to 10 years.

To provide better service, Hydro-Québec plans to deploy new equipment on the distribution network, such as composite poles and conductor protectors, and adopt practices such as light undergrounding of power lines.



