MONTREAL -- While no one yet knows if the French-language debate between the leaders of Canada's federal parties will swing the vote in any direction, one thing is for sure: it definitely grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

According to TVA, the network that hosted the 'Face-a-Face 2019' debate in Montreal Wednesday night, its broadcast had a peak viewership of 1.248 million Quebecers on the TVA network and its all-news sister station LCN.

That means 37.5 per cent of all Quebecers watching TV Wednesday were looking in on the debate at its most-watched moments, the network said in a statment Thursday afternoon.

Both those figures are up sharply from the TVA debate held during the 2015 federal election campaign, which the network says had a peak viewership of 975,000 and an audience share of 27.6 per cent.

The network said another 70,000 people watched the debate on the various digital platforms of Quebecor, the media conglomerate that counts TVA, Videotron and the Journal de Montreal and Journal de Quebec newspapers among its holdings.