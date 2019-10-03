More than 1.2 million Quebecers watched the French-language leaders' debate
Leader of the Bloc Quebecois Yves-Francois Blanchet, left to right, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, TVA host Pierre Bruneau, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pose for a photo at the TVA french debate for the 2019 federal election, in Montreal, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joel Lemay
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:07PM EDT
MONTREAL -- While no one yet knows if the French-language debate between the leaders of Canada's federal parties will swing the vote in any direction, one thing is for sure: it definitely grabbed a lot of eyeballs.
According to TVA, the network that hosted the 'Face-a-Face 2019' debate in Montreal Wednesday night, its broadcast had a peak viewership of 1.248 million Quebecers on the TVA network and its all-news sister station LCN.
That means 37.5 per cent of all Quebecers watching TV Wednesday were looking in on the debate at its most-watched moments, the network said in a statment Thursday afternoon.
Both those figures are up sharply from the TVA debate held during the 2015 federal election campaign, which the network says had a peak viewership of 975,000 and an audience share of 27.6 per cent.
The network said another 70,000 people watched the debate on the various digital platforms of Quebecor, the media conglomerate that counts TVA, Videotron and the Journal de Montreal and Journal de Quebec newspapers among its holdings.
