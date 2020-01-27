MONTREAL -- More people are likely to be investigated in the coming days and weeks for signs of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday.

No probable cases of coronavirus have yet been reported in Quebec, the ministry wrote in an email, but, two people are currently under observation -- though that number is likely to change.

Two additional people have been tested negative for the virus.

"It is expected that cases will be investigated in the coming days / weeks. This is normal given the vigilance shown by the network," the ministry wrote.

A website will be kept up to date on the number of people under observation, the ministry added.

Last week, the ministry investigated six people who had recently travelled to China and who had displayed symptoms of a respiratory virus. All tested negative.

The health ministry announced last week that it was on watch for the virus and was taking pre-emptive measures to warn doctors, nurses and other health officials.

According to current information, it is possible the virus can be transmitted between people -- several cases have been confirmed among healthcare workers.

The virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Cases began to appear in Wuhan, China, centred around a seafood and animal market, the ministry said.

As of Monday evening, one presumptive case and one confirmed case of the virus have appeared in Toronto. In China, over 2,500 people have been infected; over 80 have died.