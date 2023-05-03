Mooseheads player takes swigs of mustard on the bench to ward off leg cramps

Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L'Heureux skates against the Gatineau Olympiques during a QMJHL game in Halifax, in a Dec.10, 2022 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Halifax Mooseheads/Trevor MacMillan Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L'Heureux skates against the Gatineau Olympiques during a QMJHL game in Halifax, in a Dec.10, 2022 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Halifax Mooseheads/Trevor MacMillan

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon