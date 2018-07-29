Featured Video
Montrealers raising funds for those affected by wildfires in Greece
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 image from video provided by Elia Kallia, people escaping wildfires wade into the waters of the "Silver Coast" beach in Mati, Greece. Dozens were either killed by flames or drowned as they tried to flee the fire into the nearby sea, waiting for hours in the water for rescue from local fishermen and other boat owners. (Elia Kallia via AP)
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 6:58PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 6:59PM EDT
Montrealers are responding to a call for help from Greece.
On Sunday, the Hellenic Congress of Quebec held a musical fundraiser at the Hellenic Community Centre on Wilderton Avenue.
They worked with the Greek consulate in Montreal, and Magic Mission, a group that works to support Greek institutions that help children.
So far, they’ve raised about $12,000, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going directly to Greece.
In Mati, the seaside town hit hardest by the wildfires, hundreds attended a memorial service Sunday to mourn and bury their loved ones.
Twenty five people are still missing, and those searching fear for the worse.
Survivors are also angry, saying that there was no clear evacuation plan for the area – even though it was known to be high risk.
In the wake of the devastation, there’s been an outpouring of support from around the world.
For more information, or to make a donation, visit Magic Mission’s website.
