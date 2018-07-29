

CTV Montreal





Montrealers are responding to a call for help from Greece.

On Sunday, the Hellenic Congress of Quebec held a musical fundraiser at the Hellenic Community Centre on Wilderton Avenue.

They worked with the Greek consulate in Montreal, and Magic Mission, a group that works to support Greek institutions that help children.

So far, they’ve raised about $12,000, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going directly to Greece.

In Mati, the seaside town hit hardest by the wildfires, hundreds attended a memorial service Sunday to mourn and bury their loved ones.

Twenty five people are still missing, and those searching fear for the worse.

Survivors are also angry, saying that there was no clear evacuation plan for the area – even though it was known to be high risk.

In the wake of the devastation, there’s been an outpouring of support from around the world.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit Magic Mission’s website.