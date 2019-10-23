A group of Montrealers plans to march against racism in Parc-Extension on Oct. 27.

A coalition of groups announced on Monday their plan to organize thousands of people against the CAQ government's laicity bill, while also denouncing xenophobia in the province.

The Federation of Quebec Women, Solidarite sans frontieres, Comite d'action de Parc-Extension, Centre for immigrant workers and Kanesatake hunger strike are among groups organizing participating in the march.

"We also organize this demonstration to firmly denounce racism, as no one can deny its existence in Quebec," the organizers of the event wrote in a press release. "Whether it takes the form of Islamophobia, antisemitism, or colonialism, racism is systemic and very present in our societies."

In 2018, they said 7000 people assembled. But there was no "satisfactory political response."

"Even worse, our government persists in ignoring the needs of constantly marginalized and discriminated populations."

They cited recently released Statistics Canada data that found a 50 per cent increase in hate crimes in Quebec from 2017 compared to 2016.

The march is scheduled for Sunday in Parc-Extension.