Montrealer Luguentz Dort makes first NBA start in Oklahoma City's win against the Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
MONTREAL -- Montrealer Luguentz Dort made his first NBA start for the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night in Houston and played a key role in the team's 112-107 win over the Houston Rockets.
Dort, a shooting guard, had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in just over 32 minutes in his first NBA start.
More importantly, he played a tight game defensively, primarily guarding the Rockets star James Harden, who shot just one for seventeen from behind the three-point line, one of the worst three-point shooting performances in NBA history. (Harden still scored 29 points in Houston's loss).
Dort, 20, was raised in Montreal North. The six-foot-three guard played his college basketball with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He signed as a free agent with the Thunder this past summer. He was one of a record 16 Canadian players who opened the 2019-2020 season on an NBA team.
In nine games for the Thunder this season, during which he's played an average of 18.6 minutes a game, Dort has averaged 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.